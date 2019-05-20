Starbucks opens first sign-language friendly store in Guangzhou

(ECNS) -- Starbucks China opened its first store with sign language capability on Sunday in Yuexiu district of Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, to offer more possibilities to the deaf and hearing impaired community.

All employees in the store are professional baristas and can communicate in sign language.

They wear aprons with the word "Starbucks" embroidered in sign language, while deaf employees wear an additional pin.

The store is equipped with a customized "easy-ordering" system. Customers and partners will be able to communicate using notepads and two-way digital displays.