LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Beijing expands testing area for self-driving vehicles

1
2019-05-20 13:11:31Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Beijing's Haidian District, the capital's tech hub, is seeking to expand its lead in self-driving vehicles with a plan to create more spaces for tests.

The district will build a demonstration area with 100 square kilometers for self-driving vehicles, said Dai Binbin, head of the Haidian District Government.

The demonstration area is part of a 15-point action plan issued by the district government to spur the development and innovation of driverless vehicles and smart connected cars.

The area will be a place to develop smart connected cars and smart transportation through featuring multiple scenarios, cloud management, simulated tests and data support, said Dai.

Companies and researchers will be able to test technologies in commuting, logistics and delivery and road cleaning, he said.

Haidian District seeks to step up international cooperation in the industry and plans to host a high-level competition of driverless vehicles, Dai said.

In March 2018, Beijing earmarked 33 roads with a total length of 105 km for autonomous car testing in Yizhuang, Shunyi and Haidian, all of which are outside the Fifth Ring Road and away from densely-populated areas.

Haidian is home to the Zhongguancun Science Park, dubbed the capital's tech hub.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2019 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.