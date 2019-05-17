Renowned Chinese American architect I.M. Pei dies at 102

Renowned China-born American architect Ieoh Ming Pei died at age 102 on Thursday.

Born in Guangzhou, he later moved to the U.S. and studied architecture at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

Pei's portfolio includs Glass pyramid at The Louvre in Paris,The extension to the Deutsches Historisches Museum in Berlin, Bank of China skyscraper in Hong Kong, John F. Kennedy Memorial Library in Boston and Suzhou Museum in Suzhou.

Pei won the Pritzker Prize, known as the Nobel Prize of architecture, in 1983.