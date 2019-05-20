2 dead, 86 injured after bar collapses in SW China

Two people have been killed and 86 others injured after the roof of a night bar collapsed early Monday morning in the city of Baise, southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A total of 88 people have been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment as of 10 a.m., said the regional emergency management department.

Two of them have died, one is in critical condition and 13 are severely injured, said the department. Of those who were slightly injured, 58 are hospitalized for further observation, and 14 have been discharged from the hospital after wound debridement, it said.

Local police and fire departments have sent around 260 people to aid in search and rescue after the collapse happened at around 1 a.m. in Youjiang District.

Both the national and regional health commissions have sent medical expert teams to guide treatment of the injured on site.

The bar, with a space of 700 square meters, is located on the top floor of a three-story steel-framed building.

Investigation and clean up efforts are still underway.