Tourists flock to Hainan for May Day holiday

China's southern island province of Hainan recorded a surge in tourism on the first day of the May Day holiday, as seasonal demand and government incentives boosted travel activity across the island.

Tourists visit the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Zone in Sanya on Saturday. (By Chen Wenbin/for chinadaily.com.cn)

From mountain trails to coastal viewpoints, major scenic areas reported heavy foot traffic on Friday. At Baishiling Scenic Area in Qionghai, hundreds of visitors took part in a hiking event, while families explored volcanic landscapes at Haikou Volcanic Cluster Global Geopark, according to Hainan Daily.

At the same time, visitors sought relief from the heat in the rainforest at Baihua Ridge. At Tongguling Scenic Area, tourists enjoyed sea views and posed for photos with space-themed installations, it added.

China's May Day holiday, coinciding with general spring travel demand and the lingering impact of the Asian Beach Games on the island, has driven an increase in visitors. A key factor has been a 30 million yuan ($4.4 million) subsidy program launched on April 25, which offers bundled "air ticket + tourism" vouchers covering flights, hotels, attractions and duty-free shopping.

Data from Qunar, a major domestic online travel platform, showed that since the rollout of the "air ticket + tourism" vouchers, flight bookings to Hainan for the May Day holiday rose 113 percent. Bookings to Qionghai nearly doubled, while hotel reservations in destinations such as Ding'an county, Ledong Li autonomous county and Qionghai also recorded notable growth, according to the report.

Transport indicators also pointed to rising flow. Passenger traffic across the Qiongzhou Strait increased steadily, while the island's three major airports, including Haikou Meilan and Sanya Phoenix international airports, are expected to handle about 749,000 passengers during the holiday period.

To accommodate the influx, authorities have planned more than 80 events, including promotional campaigns, cultural performances and sports activities. Measures to strengthen services, market supervision and safety management have also been put in place to ensure a smooth and orderly travel experience.