High-quality development drives surge in returnee startups in China

Decades ago, some of China's ambitious students looked abroad for opportunities, but today many are returning home not just for jobs, but to build businesses and shape the country's future.

Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, China's economic resilience and its push for high-quality growth are drawing back a new wave of returnees. They are bringing world-class expertise and innovative concepts from overseas universities and putting them to work across China's cities and countryside.

Since 1978, when China launched its reform and opening-up policy, 6.44 million of the 7.43 million Chinese students who studied abroad have returned home as of 2024. Notably, 5.63 million -- accounting for 87 percent of all returnees during the period -- have come back to work in China since 2012.

"Strong domestic market demand, real-world application scenarios and policy support together present significant opportunities for returnees seeking to pursue innovation and start businesses," said Guo Yuanjie, an associate researcher from the China National Academy of Educational Sciences.

"Taking the manufacturing sector as an example, as China today has one of the world's most complete industrial systems and the widest range of application scenarios, some innovations that are difficult to materialize overseas can be brought to fruition in China," Guo said.

For many returnees, China's technology ecosystem offers both scale and speed. He Hongkai, who studied at Columbia University and spent a decade in U.S. venture capital, returned to his hometown in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, and launched a one-person artificial intelligence (AI) startup in late 2025.

"AI amplifies what one person can do, enabling small teams to achieve big things," He said, viewing China as the "optimal choice" for starting a business because of the country's vast talent pool and reasonable cost in AI applications.

According to He, as local governments continue to step up efforts to attract and support skilled professionals, he has observed a growing number of tech talents choosing to return to China since 2023.

Not all returnees are drawn to urban tech hubs. An increasing number of them are venturing into rural China, where innovation meets long-standing challenges in agriculture, sustainability and community development.

Chen Ting, a graduate from the National University of Singapore, returned to her hometown, Bailiwan Village in Zhejiang's Tonglu County, in 2024 to help modernize her father's chicken farm. She introduced smart coops that give chickens more space and improved monitoring conditions.

Since these upgrades were implemented, the feed efficiency has risen by 15 percent, while egg-laying rates have increased by 18 percent. Each egg now carries a traceability code, and the farm has begun offering educational tours, attracting more than 2,000 visitors during its trial phase.

"No matter how successful a business becomes, if the villagers don't benefit, it isn't truly a success," said Chen, who has helped create jobs for 36 locals, boosting their average annual income by 28,000 yuan (about 4,079.97 U.S. dollars).

In neighboring Jiangsu Province, Wang Rui, a doctoral graduate who studied in Britain and Singapore, has taken a different approach to rural sustainability. Using 3D-printing technology, he has developed a composite material made from straw that is wear-resistant, recyclable, and in some cases superior to traditional alternatives.

The applications range from handicrafts to industrial robot components. He has also used the technology to produce tactile replicas of cultural relics for visually impaired students. "Technology should serve society," he said.

"Returnees can help boost rural vitality and create a modern rural industrial system," said Xia Xuemin, a researcher at the Institute for Public Policy of Zhejiang University, adding that they can capitalize on international agricultural technologies and ecological ideas, while leveraging cross-cultural backgrounds to brand and export local specialties and intangible heritage.

China has introduced a series of policy measures at both the central and local levels to facilitate the return of overseas students and create more enabling conditions for them to resettle and work in the country. For instance, the Ministry of Education's "Chunhui," or "Spring Light," program encourages Chinese students studying overseas to contribute to national development.