Shanxi tourism events showcases regional wonders

The 2025 Shanxi Cultural and Tourism Development Promotion Event was held in Jincheng city, Shanxi province on Monday, attracting a variety of guests including overseas national envoys in China, international and domestic travel agencies, and online influencers.

Tourists visit the Huangcheng Xiangfu, a scenic spot boasting the highest possible quality ranking for a tourist site in China. It is a complex for officials built during the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), in Huangcheng village, Yangcheng county, Jincheng city, Shanxi province. (Photo by Zhu Xingxin, for Chinadaily.com.cn)

In recent years, Shanxi has been committed to integrating culture and tourism, aiming to establish the sector as a pillar for promoting people's livelihoods and happiness.

Shanxi is one of the cradles of Chinese civilization. It is home to an impressive roll call of must-see, ancient sights. Full of cultural relics and natural magnificent, Shanxi is a rare paradise which has gained international recognition, reflecting a vibrant atmosphere of cultural tourism across the region.

The promotion event, themed Life Above the Mountains and Rivers, featured a captivating performance of music, dance, poetry, and painting to showcase the beauty of mountains and waters in Shanxi for visiting guests. The event highlighted Shanxi's cultural tourism, heritage, cuisine, and Jincheng's tourism offerings.

It also included interactive sessions with the creative team behind the popular video game Black Myth: Wukong, along with traditional folk songs of Shanxi.

These performances gave attendees an artistic treat, allowing them to appreciate the charm of Shanxi through the ages.

Cities from across Shanxi set up concentrated cultural tourism exhibits, vividly showcasing the province's majestic landscapes, beautiful ancient architecture, red spirit, and abundant resources. The event attracted a large crowd, offering an immersive experience that gave guests and locals alike a taste of the profound heritage and unique charm of Shanxi.

Wang Aiqin, director of the Shanxi Department of Culture and Tourism, stated that Shanxi has 531 key cultural relics protection units at the national level, the highest number in the country.

Xue Mingyao, mayor of Jincheng city, remarked in his speech that Jincheng, with its long history and rich culture, is recognized as a National Civilized City, an Excellent Tourist City in China, and a National Garden City.