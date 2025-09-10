Chinese tech firms wow at IFA 2025

Chinese technology companies are in the spotlight at IFA 2025, the world's leading trade fair for consumer electronics, held in Berlin, as they showcase their latest technological achievements, aiming to gain a wider presence in Europe and beyond.

A view of TCL's booth during the IFA 2025, the world's leading trade fair for consumer electronics held in Berlin, Germany. (Photo provided to China Daily)

More than 700 Chinese enterprises, which account for over 30 percent of the total registered exhibitors worldwide, are participating in the event, which runs until Wednesday. They are displaying their latest products such as artificial intelligence-powered smart household appliances, new-generation displays, robotics and energy storage systems.

Experts said this robust participation highlights Chinese companies' growing strengths and independent innovation capabilities in cutting-edge technologies, as well as their willingness to expand international cooperation.

Chinese consumer electronics maker TCL Technology Group Corp is demonstrating a diverse range of innovative gadgets, such as QD-Mini LED TVs, mobile phones, tablets, augmented reality glasses, AI-enabled companion robots and home appliances.

The company, being a participant at the event for 15 consecutive years, is stepping up efforts to expand its footprint in Europe by strengthening localized operations, which cover production, supply, marketing and after-sale services.

In the first half, its sales of Mini LED TVs in the European market surged 91 percent year-on-year, while turnover of air conditioners increased 31.7 percent from a year earlier.

Hisense Group, a major Chinese home appliances manufacturer, unveiled a 116-inch Mini LED TV equipped with its self-developed AI imaging chips, and innovative laser display technology, while showcasing intelligent energy solutions and humanoid robots at IFA 2025.

The company witnessed strong business growth in Europe in the first six months, with the sales of laser TVs rising 77 percent and over 80 percent year-on-year in Germany and France, respectively. Hisense also announced that it will continue as an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, reinforcing its long-standing collaboration with FIFA since 2018.

DJI, the world's largest commercial drone manufacturer by market share, is sporting a diverse portfolio of consumer-level and agricultural drones. Its panorama cameras, wireless microphones and portable power stations are being displayed at the event.

Industry insiders said Chinese enterprises are constantly upgrading their products and technologies in an attempt to satisfy the increasingly diversified needs of European consumers and gain a bigger slice of the high-end overseas market.

Zhu Keli, founding director of the China Institute of New Economy, said the strong presence of Chinese enterprises at IFA 2025 is a testament to China's rising technological prowess and competitiveness on the global stage, underscoring that Chinese firms' intensified push to bolster innovation is reshaping the global consumer electronics landscape.

"In the past, most Chinese consumer electronics enterprises entered international markets through adopting the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) model or offering cost-effective products. However, nowadays they mainly focus on cutting-edge technologies and innovative products," Zhu said.

He said that along with industrial upgrade and technological advancements, these companies are shifting their focus from providing a single product to systematic solutions targeting premium overseas markets, adding that the world's leading consumer electronics show has emerged as a key venue for Chinese firms looking to deepen their presence in Europe.

Robots have gained a strong foothold during the five-day show. Chinese home cleaning appliance maker Dreame Technology showcased its robotic vacuum cleaners. Global sales of its robotic vacuum cleaners and floor-cleaning machines increased by 178 percent and 100 percent year-on-year, respectively, from January to May, ranking first in 18 countries and regions around the world.

Hong Yong, an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said Chinese companies are at the global forefront of technological innovation, and have made remarkable progress in tech frontiers, such as AI, AR and robotics.

They are actively promoting the application of AI technology in intelligent terminal devices, such as AR glasses, robotic vacuum cleaners and smart home equipment, which will be conducive to boosting their own competitiveness on the global stage, and driving the transformation from "Made in China" to "Created in China", Hong said.