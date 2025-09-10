China could see 3 to 4 typhoons in September

China experienced an extraordinary rainy season marked by early monsoons, record-breaking rainfall and historic heatwaves, according to Huang Zhuo, deputy director of the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Huang also outlined key trends and forecasts for September in a press briefing Tuesday in Beijing.

From June to August, China's average rainfall was 1.3 percent above normal. Beijing and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recorded their highest precipitation since 1961, while 31 weather stations nationwide saw daily rainfall hit historic highs, according to the NMC.

Temperatures in the same period soared to record levels, with the national average hitting 22.3 degrees Celsius, tying 2024 as the hottest since 1961. Five provinces saw their highest-ever summer temperatures in that period, NMC said.

Looking ahead, Huang warned of heavy rain in September, particularly in North China, the southwestern Sichuan Province and some coastal regions.

Huang said three to four more typhoons or tropical depressions could form and potentially affect coastal areas before the end of September.

Huang also urged vigilance against flooding, landslides and drought impacts, advising enhanced disaster preparedness and water management for the autumn harvest season.