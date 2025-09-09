What makes you fall in love with Tianjin?

Is it the lively Tianjin dialect, the melodies of square dancing, the far-reaching ship horns along the Haihe River, or the aroma of Goubuli steamed buns?

China News Network reporters walked through Tianjin, joining locals and international visitors in search of the many reasons to love this city.

As the 2025 SCO Summit was successfully held here, voices from around the world converged in Tianjin. Embracing guests with warmth and inclusiveness, Tianjin is writing a new chapter as an international city of openness and vitality. (Huang Fang, Chen Tianhao, Lin Mengnan)