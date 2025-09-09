LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

What makes you fall in love with Tianjin?

2025-09-09 18:41:36Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

What makes you fall in love with Tianjin?

Is it the lively Tianjin dialect, the melodies of square dancing, the far-reaching ship horns along the Haihe River, or the aroma of Goubuli steamed buns?

China News Network reporters walked through Tianjin, joining locals and international visitors in search of the many reasons to love this city.

As the 2025 SCO Summit was successfully held here, voices from around the world converged in Tianjin. Embracing guests with warmth and inclusiveness, Tianjin is writing a new chapter as an international city of openness and vitality. (Huang Fang, Chen Tianhao, Lin Mengnan)

 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]