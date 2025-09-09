LINE

Uzbekistan will work with China to build regional connectivity: deputy prime minister

At the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in southeast China's Xiamen City, Fujian Province, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev highlighted CIFIT’s role as a flagship global investment platform and a vital bridge connecting Belt and Road partners with opportunities in green trade, digital trade, and industrial innovation.

Uzbekistan and China have established an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, which has already yielded a series of achievements, Khodjaev said.

An example of this cooperation, he noted, is the start of construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway.

“This strategic transcontinental route will closely link Central Asia with the markets of East Asia and Europe, significantly reducing transport time and distance while strengthening regional integration” he noted.

He highly valued Chinas strong support in implementing this historic regional project.

Khodjaev also underlined that China is now Uzbekistan's largest trading partner and one of the key investors in Uzbekistan’s economy.

“Historically, Uzbekistan was a vital part of the great Silk Road. Today, together with our Chinese friends, we are reviving these ancient ties to a new, modern level,” he concluded. (Gong Weiwei, Lin Zhuowei)

 

