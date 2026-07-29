International Tiger Day: China's tiger conservation in numbers

China's wild Siberian tiger population is making a comeback. The number of wild tigers has increased from around 27 in 2017 to 72, thanks to strengthened conservation efforts. Over the past five years, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park has restored more than 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of forest, improved over 190,000 mu of habitat, and reopened wildlife migration corridors, creating a safer home for these iconic big cats. Every restored forest and every protected habitat brings the roar of the wild one step closer to the future.