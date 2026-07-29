U.S. business representatives view China as key partner at trade event

A circuit board chip used in automobiles is displayed at the smart vehicle chain exhibition area during the fourth China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Wenyu)

(ECNS) -- China is both an important market for the U.S. state of Utah and a vital partner, U.S. business representatives said on Tuesday at the China-Utah trade and economic exchange held in Salt Lake City.

The event, co-hosted by the CCPIT and World Trade Center Utah, drew representatives from Chinese and U.S. companies for talks covering transport and logistics, brain-computer interfaces, intelligent equipment, healthcare, technology and education, and cross-border trade.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said Utah's abundant natural resources and strategic location make it highly complementary with China's industrial structure.

China is accelerating the development of emerging industries, including next-generation information technology, biomedicine and new energy, while advancing the "AI Plus" initiative and green, low-carbon growth. The two sides' industrial chains are closely aligned, offering vast room for cooperation, he added.

The CCPIT stands ready to work with the U.S. business community to build high-quality exchange platforms and contribute to the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, Ren said.

U.S. business representatives at the event expressed interest in deepening ties with Chinese companies via platforms, such as the China International Supply Chain Expo, to boost international cooperation along industrial and supply chains.

(By Zhang Dongfang)