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In Numbers: China's museums receive 1.56 billion visits in 2025

2026-05-18 13:20:25Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Museums across China received 1.56 billion visits in 2025, with the total number of registered museums nationwide reaching 7,188 by the end of the year, official data showed.

 

The figures were released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration at an event marking International Museum Day, which falls on Monday.

The theme for this year's International Museum Day is "Museums Uniting a Divided World," highlighting the powerful role museums play as bridges across cultural, social, and geopolitical divides, fostering dialogue, understanding, inclusion, and peace within and between communities worldwide, according to the official website of the International Council of Museums.

 

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