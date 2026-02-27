Chinese men's basketball team beats Japan

A comeback victory often carries more weight than one achieved in control from the outset. On Thursday night, the Chinese men's national basketball team delivered exactly that — overturning a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat Japan 87–80 in the second window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The result marked China's first win of the qualifying campaign and kept its hopes of advancing firmly alive.

"When we were down by 20 points, we didn't give up. We competed possession by possession," Zhao Rui said after the game.

"Japan had some key players return and they're stronger than last time. On the road, all we need to do is focus on ourselves."

After suffering back-to-back defeats to South Korea in the opening window, China entered this stretch facing mounting pressure. With upcoming games against Japan and Chinese Taipei, anything less than two victories would have further complicated its path forward. Chinese Basketball Association president Guo Zhenming warned before the window that the team had reached "its most dangerous moment".

Preparation reflected that urgency. Beginning on Feb 5, China undertook a 19-day closed training camp — the longest among participating national teams in this window. Players gave up their Spring Festival holiday to focus solely on regaining competitive sharpness and rebuilding confidence.

Head coach Guo Shiqiang emphasized unity and accountability during the difficult stretch.

"In this challenging period, we must work together and take responsibility together. We are one team," he said.

Historically, China has enjoyed the upper hand against Japan, though recent encounters have tightened. China dropped a 73-76 road decision in the 2024 Asian Cup qualifiers before responding with a commanding 100-58 victory at home.

Thursday's contest again tested China's resilience. Zhao Rui, He Xining, Wang Haoran, Hu Jinqiu and Zhu Junlong formed the starting lineup, but Japan surged ahead 6-0 at the outset. China struggled to find rhythm offensively and trailed 33-45 at halftime.

The second half brought a dramatic shift. China opened with a 13-0 run, rapidly erasing the deficit. He Xining's perimeter shooting sparked the rally, and Zhao Jiwei added timely three-pointers to stretch the floor. After drawing level, China seized its first lead of the game and never fully relinquished control.

The fourth quarter became a physical, tightly contested battle. The teams traded baskets as the score seesawed, but Hu Jinqiu asserted himself in the paint, scoring seven consecutive points at a critical juncture. Zhao Jiwei's three-point play further tilted momentum toward China.

Despite frequent whistles in the closing minutes, China remained composed. Hu finished with a team-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, anchoring the interior, while the backcourt provided the perimeter spark needed to complete the turnaround.

"At half-time in the locker room I told my players we have to trust each other, trust our team and trust our Chinese Basketball. We have a great tradition of the national team from the old generation," Guo said.

"So we got to believe in each other, pick up the intensity and guard the opponents according to the personnel. That's how we came back in the second half," he said.

Facing a third consecutive defeat and staring at another double-digit deficit, China had little room for error. Instead, it responded with poise and urgency — a performance that may prove pivotal in its qualification campaign.

China will next face Chinese Taipei on March 1 in the Philippines, seeking to build on a win that could represent more than a single-game comeback, but a turning point in its road to the 2027 World Cup.