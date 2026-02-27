China retains top spot as world's largest apple producer and consumer, report says

(ECNS) - China remains the world's largest producer and consumer of apples, producing over 51 million metric tons and consuming over 47 million tons each year, according to an industry report cited by media outlets.

The report, released by the China Apple Industry Association and the China Agriculture Research Systems for the apple industry, noted that China has maintained its global lead since the start of the 2021–2025 development period.

China has developed 158 apple varieties with independent intellectual property rights, marking significant progress in domestic breeding. Today, around 70 percent of newly planted orchards now use homegrown varieties, reflecting advances in seed technology and cultivation methods, the report said.

Apple production now spans more than 20 provinces and provides employment to tens of millions of people. In major producing regions such as Yan'an in Shaanxi Province, apples account for more than 60% of farmers' income, underscoring the crop's importance to rural livelihoods.

The Loess Plateau and Bohai Bay rim remain the country's main production hubs. Meanwhile, industry modernization has accelerated, driven by greater use of mechanization, digital management systems and e-commerce sales channels, the report said.

China's apple exports have also grown. Fresh apple exports reached 980,900 tons in 2024, up 23.2 % year on year. Exports of concentrated apple juice rose 89.1% in value to 5.9 billion yuan ($860 million).

The reported added that China has strengthened its influence over global pricing, with apple futures becoming the world's first fresh fruit futures contract.

(By Zhang Jiahao)