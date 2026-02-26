75 years on, Pakistan-China ties see potential in science, education and culture: Pakistani Ambassador to China

The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. At this important historical juncture, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi spoke with China News Network, on topics of deepening traditional friendship and expanding practical cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that the bilateral friendship is highly cherished, Hashmi said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties, considerable progress have been made between the two sides. The development of bilateral relations has evolved from intergovernmental cooperation to a comprehensive engagement framework encompassing business exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.

Despite a complex global geopolitical environment, Pakistan and China, drawing on the solid foundation of cooperation and high degree of strategic trust, will enhance their collaboration in education and other fields, enhance mutual understanding through exchanges, and pave the way for even more fruitful outcomes in the next 75 years.