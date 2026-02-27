How powerful is the AI in Yiwu's '6.0 Market'?

The Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center, known locally as the "Sixth-Generation Market," is reshaping overseas merchants' understanding of Yiwu's traditional wholesale markets.

Here, there's no need to ask for directions—an AI-powered map guides visitors straight to your desired store.

Business negotiations are no longer hindered by language barriers either, as an AI-empowered translation screen provides real-time multilingual interpretation service.

Watch the video to experience the cutting-edge AI technology powering the Global Digital Trade Center.