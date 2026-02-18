Birthday boy Su Yiming wins China's first gold of Winter Olympics

China's snowboarding sensation Su Yiming delivered himself a perfect birthday gift and gave his fans a terrific Chinese New Year's present when he won Team China's first gold medal at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday in the men's slopestyle final.

Su Yiming captures gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle final at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Wednesday. (Photo/Xinhua)

The young phenom, who won a bronze medal in the big air event on Feb 7, lived up to the high expectations of the Chinese delegation by performing a series of technically challenging tricks on rails and via ramps to earn 82.41 points from his first run. He eventually finished ahead of a strong field to win his first gold in Italy on the day he turned 22.

It was Team China's first gold in Italy, after having narrowly missed out on multiple chances to win the top prize in snowboarding, freestyle skiing, and short-track speed skating events in Italy.