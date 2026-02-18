LINE

Fireworks shop explosion kills 12 in central China

2026-02-18

Twelve people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks retail store in central China's Hubei Province on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said. 

The blast occurred at around 2 p.m. in Zhengji Town of Xiangyang City, according to emergency authorities. The fire and explosion affected an area of about 50 square meters. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene, and open flames had been extinguished by 3:30 p.m.

Twelve bodies were found at the site. The cause of the explosion is under further investigation.

