China's 2026 Spring Festival box office exceeds 2 bln yuan

2026-02-18

China's 2026 Spring Festival box office, including presales, topped 2 billion yuan (about 290 million U.S. dollars) by Wednesday afternoon, four days into the nine-day holiday, according to industry data. 

China's Spring Festival holiday period, which began on Sunday, is one of the most important periods in the world's second-largest film market.

A diverse lineup of films has debuted during this year's holiday movie season, including comedy, action, animation, and science fiction, offering audiences a rich and varied cinematic feast.

