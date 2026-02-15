Unlocking Chinese Cities | Kiln fires of 'Capital of Porcelain' ignite the dreams of ceramic artists worldwide

The kiln fires of Jingdezhen, known as the “Capital of Porcelain,” produce delicate china cups, plates and bowls for everyday use, as well as exquisite artistic ceramics.

Since the Song Dynasty, Jingdezhen porcelain has crossed oceans to reach more than 120 countries, serving as a messenger of cultural exchange.

Today, the ancient city attracts thousands of overseas ceramic artists each year.

The blend of Eastern aesthetics and Western techniques continues to breathe new life into its thousand-year-old kilns, carrying forward the enduring and ever-evolving story of the porcelain capital.