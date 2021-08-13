Hong Kong, China to send 24 athletes to Tokyo Paralympics

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam (3rd L) poses with the members of Hong Kong, China Delegation during the flag presentation ceremony for the delegation to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in China's Hong Kong, Aug. 12, 2021.

The Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam encouraged the athletes from Hong Kong, China to fight for good results at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Thursday, as the delegation is set to send 24 athletes for the upcoming campaign.

The Paralympic Games is scheduled from August 24 to September 5. According to the squad announced last month, the Hong Kong, China delegation has 64 members, including 24 athletes for eight events, half of whom are debutants.

"Hong Kong, China has achieved its best performance in the Olympic Games a few days ago, which made all the citizens feel excited, and created an ideal atmosphere for the Paralympic athletes," Lam said in the flag-giving ceremony.

"I believe with the supports of our citizens, the athletes will spare no gains to win glories for us," she added.

In the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games, Hong Kong, China clinched two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.