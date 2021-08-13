Chinese ambassador states China's position on Taiwan question to U.S.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Thursday met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman.

"The two sides held in-depth and candid discussions," said Qin when responding to questions from the media after the meeting.

"Both sides agreed that China-U.S. relations are very important, and it is necessary for the two sides to resolve issues through dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and disagreements, and improve the bilateral relations," said Qin.

Qin emphasized that the Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations. He said he clearly stated China's position on the issue to Sherman in the meeting.