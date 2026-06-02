Culture-driven rural development highlighted at event in Beijing's Tongzhou

Drumming performances at the event's opening in Derenwu, Yongledian town of Beijing's Tongzhou district, on May 27, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn) Drumming performances at the event's opening in Derenwu, Yongledian town of Beijing's Tongzhou district, on May 27, 2026. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

An event on applying Beijing Studies to rural revitalization was held in Derenwu village, Yongledian town of Beijing's Tongzhou district, from May 26 to 27, aiming to support village transformation in the extended area of Beijing's sub-center through cultural empowerment.

The event created a platform linking academic resources with village needs, helping bring cultural and intellectual support to countryside revitalization efforts.

Backed by the academic expertise of the Institute of Beijing Studies at Beijing Union University, the event brought together scholars and students to conduct field research in Derenwu. Through workshops, intangible cultural heritage showcases, lectures and seminars, they explored the village's rich historical and cultural legacy, and contributed ideas for local growth, seeking solutions to challenges facing the community.

Speaking at the event's opening on Wednesday, Li Xuehua, vice-president of Beijing Union University, noted that Derenwu — as a millennium-old village on Beijing's outskirts — boasts significant historical relics, such as the Yongji Canal from the Sui Dynasty (581-618) and the Liangying (Eagle-Drying) Platform from the Liao Dynasty (916–1125). Li said that, with its strong geographical advantages and deep cultural roots, the village offers an important setting for applying Beijing Studies to grassroots growth.

Li added that the university's Research Base for Beijing Studies will draw on geography, history and folklore studies to trace the evolution of this ancient village and uncover its cultural heritage, such as the Nabo culture and memories of the thousand-year-old grain transport system, transforming them into new drivers for an integrated growth of local agriculture, culture and tourism.

Nabo originated in the Liao Dynasty, as a term meaning the emperor's temporary residence in the Khitan language. It refers to the tradition kept by the imperial family, following their ancestors' nomadic habit of moving around according to the seasonal climate. This practice was inherited by later dynasties such as the Jin (1115-1234) and Yuan (1271-1368). During the Nabo period, hunting expeditions, rituals and entertainment activities were held, while emperors also met local officials and dealt with political and military affairs.

The Research Center for Rural Festivals and Living Traditions under the Rural Revitalization Research Institute of Beijing Union University was unveiled in Derenwu in Beijing's Tongzhou district on May 27. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn) The Research Center for Rural Festivals and Living Traditions under the Rural Revitalization Research Institute of Beijing Union University was unveiled in Derenwu in Beijing's Tongzhou district on May 27. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Wednesday's event also saw the unveiling of the Research Center for Rural Festivals and Living Traditions under the Rural Revitalization Research Institute of Beijing Union University. Led by Zhang Bo, the center will focus on preserving and passing on rural culture, with particular attention to festivals and everyday traditions, while exploring ways to turn heritage resources into impetus for community renewal.

Talking with China Daily website, Zhang, who is also deputy director of the Research Base for Beijing Studies, said the center will launch a series of initiatives, including publishing a book tracing the village's historical evolution and establishing a cultural courtyard to showcase its time-honored culture.

"Culture can empower economic development," Zhang said. "We hope to fully explore and present Derenwu's cultural heritage to attract more visitors to experience its unique charm."

"Derenwu has diverse and long-standing traditions, such as the Beijing-style culture, farming culture and Red culture," Zhang said. "We hope to integrate these cultural elements and introduce them to a wider audience, helping people better understand this village and, through it, gain deeper insight into China's countryside in general."

Wednesday's event also featured traditional dragon and lion dance performances — part of China's intangible cultural heritage — and an interactive zone where visitors could sample specialty snacks and experience traditional crafts such as paper-cutting and dough sculpture.