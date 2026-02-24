Moscow explosion kills 1 officer, injures 2

One traffic police officer was killed and two others were injured following the detonation of an unidentified device at Savyolovsky Station Square in Moscow, the Russian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, at around 00:05 Moscow time (21:05 GMT), a man approached traffic police officers who were in a service vehicle on patrol duty at Savyolovsky Station Square. An unidentified device then detonated.

The suspect died at the scene, TASS news agency quoted the city's police press service as saying.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case. It said that investigators and forensic experts from the committee, working alongside operational units, are inspecting the scene and reviewing surveillance footage. A number of forensic examinations, including medical and explosive-technical examinations, will also be commissioned in the near term.