Xi greets Kim on reelection as WPK general secretary

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has congratulated Kim Jong-un on his reelection as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, emphasizing joint efforts to write a new chapter for China-DPRK friendship.

In a congratulatory message to Kim on Monday, Xi said that Kim's reelection as general secretary of the WPK at its ninth congress demonstrates the high trust and wholehearted support from the party, government and people of the DPRK.

Xi hailed the new achievements that the DPRK had made in the construction of the socialist cause under the leadership of Kim since the Eighth Congress of the WPK, and said that the successful convening of the Ninth Congress of the WPK at a critical stage in the party and national endeavors holds significant importance.

Xi conveyed his wishes that under the strong leadership of the WPK Central Committee headed by Kim, the party and people of the DPRK will take the ninth congress as an opportunity to continuously make new advancements in its socialist cause.

Noting that China and the DPRK are friendly socialist neighbors who support each other, Xi reaffirmed that maintaining, consolidating and developing China-DPRK relations has always been a steadfast policy of the CPC and the Chinese government.

Xi mentioned his multiple meetings with Kim in recent years, saying that they have effectively guided the positive development of China-DPRK relations.

While emphasizing the accelerated evolution of the world situation unseen in a century and the intertwining of turbulence and transformation of the international landscape, Xi expressed his willingness to work with Kim to guide relevant departments and localities of both sides to implement the important consensus they have reached to write a new chapter for China-DPRK friendship and to serve the socialist construction endeavors of both countries, in order to enhance the well-being and friendship of the two peoples and to make positive contributions to promoting peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The Ninth Congress of the WPK opened on Thursday, and Kim was reelected as the party's general secretary on Sunday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.