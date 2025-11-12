Contestant poisoned after eating toxic plant in Zhangjiajie survival challenge

(ECNS) -- On Tuesday, the 34th day of the second Qixingshan Wilderness Survival Challenge in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, contestant Yang Yichen accidentally ate a toxic plant while foraging in the wild.

Mistaking Arisaema (commonly known as Jack-in-the-pulpit) for wild yam, he dug it up and took a small bite, which nearly ended in disaster.

Contestant Yang Yichen in the second Qixingshan Wilderness Survival Challenge in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo/Screenshot from website)

Yang recalled that the toxin reacted within three seconds, saying that at first, it tasted a little sweet, but then his mouth felt like it was on fire. He immediately spat it out and began producing excessive saliva. His mouth burned intensely, and his face became swollen and itchy. Fortunately, because he did not swallow the plant and quickly expelled the toxin by repeatedly spitting, he avoided serious injury.

By Wednesday, Yang had recovered and spoke clearly during a video interview with the show's production team.

Yang also showed viewers his wilderness cooking routine, roasting yams over a campfire. He said it took him 16 days in the competition to successfully start a fire, surviving on raw wild yams until then.

According to the event organizers, all 15 remaining contestants underwent full medical checkups on Tuesday, and no major health problems were found. However, five participants showed elevated potassium levels in their blood and would be re-examined in three days to ensure they remain fit to compete.

This is not Yang's first time joining a survival challenge. He previously participated in the first Qixingshan Wilderness Survival Challenge, where he lasted seven days and six nights before withdrawing due to heavy rain. This time, he says his goal is to win the championship.

(By Gong Weiwei)