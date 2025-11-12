LINE

Insights | China's visa-free policy for Sweden boosts win-win outcomes: Swedish scholar

Vinayagum Chinapah, a professor at Stockholm University in Sweden, said in an exclusive interview with China News Network on Sunday in Hangzhou City that China is a beautiful nation and that the world should gain a deeper understanding of the real China.

China announced on Nov. 3 that it will grant visa-free entry to Swedish nationals from Nov. 10, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2026. Chinapah highly praised this policy, saying it will greatly promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The professor has visited China 76 times since 1979 and witnessed the country’s remarkable transformation over the past 46 years.

He noted that globalization should be a process of collaboration, yet some countries' nationalists have hindered this trend. Mutual understanding and openness between China and Sweden will lead to win-win outcomes, he added. (By Gong Weiwei)

 

