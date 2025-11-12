EconoScope | Chinese EVs drive a greener future as COP30 held in Brazil

(ECNS) -- On Monday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived at the venue of the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, riding in a black SUV manufactured by Chinese automaker BYD.

The COP30 began on Monday in Belém, Brazil.

The BYD vehicle, designed specifically for the conference, underscores the growing role of electric vehicles (EVs) as a key force in the fight against climate change.

Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2025 shows the China Pavilion at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30). (Photo/Cina News Service)

This year's COP30 has selected EVs from Chinese brands BYD and Great Wall Motor as official vehicles for the event. They are being used to transport heads of state and delegates, as well as to shuttle residents and visitors through the streets of Belém .

China's footprint in Latin America's electric vehicle market, however, predates COP30 by years. In October, 2025, BYD rolled its 14 millionth new energy vehicle off the production line at its Camacari plant in Bahia, Brazil, its largest factory outside Asia. President Lula attended the ceremony. Similarly, Great Wall Motor has established operations on the grounds of a former Mercedes-Benz factory, signaling a broader industrial shift toward sustainable mobility.

The New York Times noted that Brazil's partnership with Chinese automakers sends a clear signal that the country is looking to China as a partner in its pursuit of cleaner transportation and economic transformation.

Interestingly, for the first time in three decades, the United States has not sent a senior representative to COP30. Yet, Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington research organization, remarked that "The world is moving on, even without U.S. political and technological leadership."

Indeed, there is no single path toward green development. With technology advancing and costs continue to fall, more nations now have viable options for a sustainable future. At this crucial moment in the global response to climate challenges, COP30 is once again amplifying the call for cooperation and innovation.

Ahead of the conference, China released a white paper titled "Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality China's Plans and Solutions," emphasizing that climate change is a shared challenge requiring broad global participation and joint action, reaffirming China's commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation — advancing global climate governance through Chinese ideas and practical action.

As President Lula stated, the world must embrace a new model of development — one that is fairer, more resilient, and low-carbon.

And as Chinese EVs glide quietly through the streets of Belém, they reflect not just the rhythm of a changing world, but also the growing potential for a shared low-carbon future.

(By Gong Weiwei)