Zheng Qinwen skips China's 15th National Games

(ECNS) -- Chinese tennis ace Zheng Qinwen has withdrawn from China's 15th National Games, the Hubei sports delegation announced on Wednesday.

The Paris 2024 gold medalist was scheduled to compete in both the women's singles and doubles events for the Games. But her right elbow joint has not yet fully recovered, so she is unable to compete in intense competition, according to her medical team.

"For the sake of her health and long-term development, we have decided that Zheng withdraws from the National Games," an official with the Hubei delegation said. "We will actively support her in recovering from the injury, so that she may return to the court as soon as possible."

On Sunday evening, Zheng served as Hubei's flagbearer at the opening ceremony for her home province.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

