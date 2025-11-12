18-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo breaks world junior record, beats stars for 15th National Games gold

Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong competes during the men's 400m freestyle final of swimming event at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

(ECNS) -- Zhang Zhanshuo of Shandong broke the world junior record to win gold in the men's 400-meter freestyle at China's 15th National Games in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, on Monday.

The 18-year-old lowered his world junior record from 3:42.99, which was set in September, to 3:42.82 on the day.

After a slow start, he powered through the second half of the race to claim his first National Games gold medal, beating Chinese swimming aces like Sun Yang and Pan Zhanle with a commanding lead.

"The result wasn't a big surprise. I didn't think too much about what time I could swim in before the race. I just wanted to perform at my best," the young swimmer said.

"I don't dare to be too complacent. I still need to learn more from Sun and Pan," he added. Regarding breaking the record, he remained self-critical, saying, "It's still a bit slow. I'll go back and review carefully to improve."

Pan, the world record holder in 100 meters, did not make it onto the podium in the individual 400 meters. Asked about the growing competition in the men's freestyle, he remained humble, saying young athletes still need to improve.

"Both Zhang and I are still young. There's a lot for us to learn and many areas where we can continue to push our limits," he said.

Veteran swimmer Sun Yang, who returned to competition in 2024 ­after serving a four-year ban due to an anti-doping rule violation, also made it into the 400 meters final. The 33-year-old said he still wants to contribute to swimming events.

"Whether in individual events or relays, as long as veterans are needed, we will give it our all," he said

(By Zhang Dongfang)