The vast ocean of AI has ample space not only for China and U.S., but also for all nations wishing to pursue intelligent development: Chinese scholar

The 2025 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit was recently held in Wuzhen, E China’s Zhejiang Province. During the summit, speaking on how China should break through the "small circles" and "de-sinicization" ecosystem that the United States is attempting to build in high-tech fields such as AI, Li Yan, director of the Institute of Science, Technology and Cyber Security at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, stated in an interview with China News Network that although competition between China and the United States in the field of AI has become an established reality, China should firmly oppose the U.S.-led "zero-sum game" in response to America's hostile policies.

She pointed out that AI represents the future trend of technological and application development, and it is still in its early stages with vast room for future growth. She also emphasized that the vast ocean of AI is broad enough to accommodate not only China and the United States, but also all countries around the world that hope to embark on the path of intelligent development. (By Xue Lingqiao)