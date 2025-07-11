Two of five missing in Yunnan floods confirmed dead

Two of the five previously reported missing individuals have been confirmed dead as of 6:40 pm Thursday after torrential rains hit Weixin county of Zhaotong in Yunnan province, local authorities said.

Since 7 am on Tuesday, Zhaotong has experienced widespread heavy rainfall, triggering severe flooding and landslides. The floods destroyed two residential houses in Heilong village of Weixin.

Zhaotong has mobilized forces from all sides to participate in emergency rescue and disaster relief work. As of 7 pm on Thursday, over 7,200 residents have been evacuated to safety.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway for the three remaining missing individuals, the authorities said.