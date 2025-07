The 11th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations took place from July 9 to 10 in Qufu, the birthplace of Confucius in East China's Shandong province. Wisdom seekers from around the world gathered to share their insights on cultural diversity, ancient wisdom, and the importance of peaceful dialogue.

Follow Joe Burns, a foreign expert from China Daily Website, as he meets scholars, advisors, experts and volunteers, and explores how Confucian values can inspire a more inclusive and connected future.