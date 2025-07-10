China's 'medicine capital' company goes fully automated

At Renhe Pharmacy Co's digital e-commerce park in Zhangshu city, Jiangxi province, workers oversee a smart management system that directs automated guided vehicles (AGVs) as they navigate seamlessly between aisles. The robots transport sorted medicines via conveyor belts to verification stations, where workers scan, package, and label products before shipping them nationwide.

The park serves as a comprehensive hub integrating physical facilities, digital platforms, and manufacturing operations, according to the company.

"We've implemented a fully automated inbound and outbound management system," said Huang Wujun, general manager of the company.

"With simple commands, we achieve precise tracking and rapid sorting, cutting logistics costs while boosting efficiency. Our big data center also connects 92 percent of production equipment and consolidates sales data across all channels."

Huang added, "This year, we're accelerating the intelligent transformation of our entire supply chain — from raw material processing to end sales."

Known as China's "medicine capital", Zhangshu boasts a long history and rich heritage in traditional Chinese medicine, forming one of the region's key pillar industries.

With a history spanning centuries, the city is home to one of China's 17 specialized herbal medicine markets, where annual transactions exceed 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), supplying domestic and Southeast Asian markets.

In recent years, Zhangshu has prioritized digital industrial upgrades, developing projects like the Health Industry Park and Biopharmaceutical Industry Park to create an integrated ecosystem linking production, research, and logistics.

To drive innovation, the city also boosts cooperation with leading academic leading institutions, including the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

It hosts two national postdoctoral research stations and 5 provincial engineering technology research centers. A workforce of over 30,000 technical professionals supports the city's traditional Chinese medicine sector, specializing in herbal processing, patent medicine production, and quality control.