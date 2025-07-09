Insights | Russian Expert: China plays key role in promoting sustainable development within SCO

The Global Mayors' Dialogue·SCO Summit Cities was held in Tianjin in recent days.In an exclusive interview with China News Network, Igor Khodachek, Vice rector for research of European University at St. Petersburg,and Director of Center for Eurasian Studies, stated that China plays a vital role in advancing both the stability and sustainable development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He also noted that the SCO is actively fulfilling its mission of promoting prosperity and stability in Central Asia.