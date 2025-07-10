Wang Yi: China is willing to always be a trustworthy friend, neighbor and partner of Bangladesh

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Touhid Hossain, adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 10, 2025. (Photo/China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

China is willing to always be a trustworthy friend, neighbor and partner of Bangladesh, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said when meeting with Touhid Hossain, adviser for Foreign Affairs of the Interim Government of Bangladesh on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China supports Bangladesh in holding a smooth general election and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

Wang added that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bangladesh, which is of great significance in connecting the past and the future. He noted that China is willing to work with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries to achieve modernization and contribute to the development and revitalization of Asia.