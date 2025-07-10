BRI-supported project wins prestigious awards in Indonesia

The Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park, a landmark project of cooperation between China and Indonesia under the Belt and Road Initiative framework, has won four prestigious local awards in Indonesia due to its green push and social responsibility efforts.

Since its inception in 2013, the park has harnessed the region's abundant nickel reserves to grow into a large integrated industrial cluster, attracting a total investment of some $35 billion from enterprises in China, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia, and generating nearly 100,000 direct jobs.

On July 10, the park netted four honors from the 2025 Indonesia Social Responsibility Awards, which are highly esteemed by the Indonesian government and broader society. An awarding ceremony was held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

At this year's awards, the park stood out as one of the most recognized participants, winning the awards for its ongoing efforts and remarkable achievements in ecological restoration, community development, educational support, and gender inclusion.

It has been learned that the park's winning of the awards served as vivid examples of China-Indonesia green cooperation, reflecting the long-term commitment of Chinese enterprises to local sustainable development as part of their global engagement.

As a premier recognition in the field of sustainability and CSR, the awards celebrate outstanding practices that advance environmental protection, social inclusion, and equitable development.

At the evening ceremony, Diaz Faisal Malik Hendropriyono, vice-minister of environment and forestry of Indonesia, emphasized that businesses are a vital force in advancing Indonesia's green development strategy.

He praised the proactive role of companies like the park in driving green transformation and encouraged more enterprises to integrate social responsibility into their long-term vision.

The park's award-winning projects spanned multiple dimensions and themes — The Mangrove and Coral Reef Restoration Project received the Gold Award for Biodiversity Conservation;the Local Agriculture Transformation Documentary Program earned the Silver Award for Social Responsibility Communication; the IMIP Reading House children's education initiative won the Bronze Award for Educational Support, creating reading spaces for children in remote areas; and the Community Waste Sorting Project, notable for its strong promotion of women's participation, received the Bronze Award for Gender Equality and Social Inclusion.

At the ISRA Forum held prior to the ceremony, the park representatives shared their experiences in environmental management and community engagement, attracting significant attention.

"These awards are not only recognition of our work but also an inspiration to continue advancing our efforts in environmental protection, education, and social inclusion," said Emma, secretary-general of the IMIP Sustainability Foundation.

"We will continue to deepen the green development philosophy and work with local governments and community partners to contribute more practical solutions and insights to regional sustainable development," she said.