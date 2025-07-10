Wang calls for joint efforts with Japan to advance strategic ties

Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. [Photo/fmprc.gov.cn]

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for joint efforts with Japan to advance a strategic relationship of mutual benefit and contribute greater certainty and new momentum to regional and global development during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

China and Japan are close neighbors and their relationship bears significance far beyond the bilateral scope, Wang said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression(1931-45)and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Wang expressed hope that Japan would draw lessons from history and remain committed to the path of peaceful development.

He expressed China's readiness to build a constructive and stable China-Japan relationship that meets the needs of the new era.

Noting that exchanges and interactions between the two countries at various levels and in different fields have recently shown positive momentum, Wang said the improving China-Japan relationship is hard-won and should be cherished and further consolidated.

He urged Japan to establish an objective and accurate perception of China and adopt a positive and rational China policy.

On the Taiwan question, Wang stressed that the four political documents between China and Japan have clear stipulations, which Japan must strictly abide by through consistent words and deeds to safeguard the political foundation of bilateral ties.

For his part, Iwaya said Japan and China need to further strengthen communication, reduce differences and expand cooperation to steadily advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit.

He reiterated that Japan's position on the Taiwan question, as stated in the 1972 Japan-China joint communique, remains unchanged.

Japan will take history seriously, look to the future, and continue to follow the path of peaceful development, Iwaya said while expressing Japan's willingness to work with China to enhance exchanges at all levels and promote cooperation across various fields.