Shanghai starts track laying work on first metro line across Yangtze River

The track laying work on Shanghai's first metro line across the Yangtze River, Line 22 (formerly Chongming Line), has begun at the Pudong transition shaft, marking a new phase of construction.

Spanning 42.3 kilometers, Line 22 links Jinji Road Station in Pudong to Yu'an Station on Chongming Island. It comprises eight underground stations including transfers at Jinji Road for Line 9 and Shenjiang Road for Line 12, six work shafts, and two depots. The construction faces challenges such as long inter-station distances, complex construction techniques, and river-crossing design.

Since starting work on June 1, the project team of China Railway First Group Co Ltd has adhered to principles of "innovation first, quality foremost, scientific planning, and pursuit of excellence". They have introduced tire transport carts, precision prefabrication machines, and high polymer lightweight materials, ensuring high quality progress under tight schedules and stringent standards.

Upon completion, Line 22 will integrate with Shanghai Metro network, cutting travel time between Chongming district and downtown Shanghai. It will enable direct metro access to travel to the ecological island.