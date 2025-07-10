China launches special crackdown on critical mineral transshipment, smuggling: MOC

(ECNS) -- China has launched a special campaign to crack down on the smuggling of strategic minerals since May to prevent illegal outflows, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday at a press conference.

He stated that strategic minerals such as antimony and gallium have clear dual-use attributes for both military and civilian purposes, and imposing export controls on them aligns with international common practice.

Relevant information can be found on the MOC website, the spokesperson said.

"China fully considers the legitimate civilian demand from other countries for these strategic minerals. We review and approve export license applications in accordance with laws and regulations," he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)