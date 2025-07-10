LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

China launches special crackdown on critical mineral transshipment, smuggling: MOC

2025-07-10 17:37:29Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China has launched a special campaign to crack down on the smuggling of strategic minerals since May to prevent illegal outflows, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday at a press conference.

He stated that strategic minerals such as antimony and gallium have clear dual-use attributes for both military and civilian purposes, and imposing export controls on them aligns with international common practice.

Relevant information can be found on the MOC website, the spokesperson said.

"China fully considers the legitimate civilian demand from other countries for these strategic minerals. We review and approve export license applications in accordance with laws and regulations," he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]