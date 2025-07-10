China urges Nepal to search for missing nationals after border landslide

(ECNS) -- China has urged Nepal to launch an all-out search and rescue operation for missing Chinese nationals following a flash flood in Rasuwa district, Northern Nepal, according to the Chinese Embassy in Nepal on Thursday.

The disaster, triggered by continuous rainfall, affected a China-assisted border facility construction project on the Nepali side early Tuesday. Six Chinese employees and eight Nepali workers remain missing, said Chen Song, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal.

In response, an emergency command center has been set up to coordinate search, rescue, and relief operations, Chen said. Power outages and multiple road collapses have been reported in the affected area, raising concerns about further landslides.

As of Thursday, all other Chinese nationals in the region have been located, and those not involved in the incident have been safely evacuated, the ambassador said.

The flood caused widespread power outages and road collapses, with risks of further landslides.

The embassy urged Chinese citizens and organizations in Nepal to monitor official alerts and prioritize safety.

(By Zhang Dongfang)