Ne Zha 2 English version set for global release, with Michelle Yeoh in voice cast

(ECNS) -- The English-language version of Ne Zha 2 will hit theaters in North America, Australia, and New Zealand starting August 22, featuring Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh among its voice cast.

The new version, a collaborative release between Hollywood's A24 and CMC Pictures, will be available in premium formats including IMAX and 3D screenings.

The animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 overtook Pixar's Inside Out 2 in February to become the highest-grossing animated film globally, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

With combined pre-sales and international earnings totaling 12.3 billion yuan ($1.71 billion), Ne Zha 2 currently ranks as the eighth highest-grossing film globally.

(By Zhang Dongfang)