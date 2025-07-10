Guangdong railways begin to resume operations following Typhoon Danas

LINE

After assessing the range of rainfall effects brought about by Typhoon Danas, China Railway Guangzhou Group has adjusted transportation plans by resuming the operation of trains that were previously suspended and arranging more trains on specific routes.

The typhoon's impact on the railway operation order in Guangdong province has diminished, as it is no longer classified, the railway operator said on Thursday.

Specific trains operating on the railway line between Beijing and Kowloon of Hong Kong have gradually resumed service since Thursday.

However, due to the rainfall affecting coastal areas, the trains from Shenzhen to Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and from Meizhou to Shantou won't fully resume operation until Friday.

To further ensure transportation capacity, an estimated 267 additional trains are scheduled to operate from Friday to Sunday, mainly covering routes from Guangzhou to the province's coastal cities of Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Maoming, Zhanjiang, and Shantou, along with Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, and Chongqing.

China's Ministry of Water Resources has activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Guangdong in the wake of Typhoon Danas.

From Wednesday to Friday, heavy to torrential rainfalls were forecast to hit Guangdong, with extremely heavy rain in the northern and eastern parts of the province and significant rises in water levels in certain rivers.

