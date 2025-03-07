A timely lesson for teachers, including the principle of the 'three ups'

Wang Dinghua, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a group interview ahead of the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 7, 2025. (Photo by Wang Jing/chinadaily.com.cn)

Teachers should not only pursue higher academic qualifications but also become better at nurturing students holistically, a political adviser said in an interview during the annual two sessions in Beijing.

Wang Dinghua, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Party secretary of Beijing Foreign Studies University, said it was important for teachers to elevate their degrees and improve their teaching skills to meet the demands of the digital age.

China has a total teaching force of 18.91 million educators at various levels and different types of schools. In recent years the government has improved support and benefits for teachers, leading to an increasingly professionalized and vital faculty nationwide, Wang said.

In advancing high-quality and balanced education, teachers need to be dedicated, inclusive and selfless, Wang said.

He recounted the story of Professor Chen Lin, a late faculty member at Beijing Foreign Studies University who dedicated his life to advancing foreign-language education. Chen was known for his "three ups" philosophy — always standing up while teaching, speaking up with clarity and passion, and shutting up, or stopping, as classes were dismissed.

"Great educators are not distant figures, but are right here in our classrooms," Wang said.

He stressed the need for continued policy improvements to ensure teachers receive higher political, economic and social recognition.

"Schools must become sought-after destinations for top talent, and teaching should be an admirable and respectful profession."

To promote educational equity, Wang proposed expanding teacher rotation programs, ensuring that quality educators reach a broader range of students.

China's education system will produce a growing number of outstanding educators, from kindergarten to university, who blend academic excellence with a commitment to student development, Wang said.