Wang: Chinese economy posted growth against all odds last year

Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday that the Chinese economy has showed a distinct feature — and that is winning against all the odds.

China's economy recorded a growth of 5 percent last year, standing out as a beacon of strength among major economies, said Wang.

He added the accomplishment was made thanks to vigorous efforts aimed at green transformation amid a backdrop of sluggish global growth and challenges posed by unilateral sanctions and pressures from the United States.

"Our confidence comes from China's vast market and strong domestic demand, its robust industrial base and innovation-driven momentum. The confidence is also embedded in the country's institutional advantages and commitment to reform and opening-up," Wang said.

"The Chinese miracle of unprecedented high-speed growth will be followed by even more remarkable high-quality development," said Wang.

The foreign minister also vowed that China's foreign service will continue to provide solid strategic underpinning and foster a favorable external environment for Chinese modernization.

So far, China has waived visas for 38 countries and extended the visa-free transit period to 240 hours for 54 countries. "Our friend circle is expected to expand further," said Wang.

The popularity of "China Travel" will be sustained around the world, Wang noted.