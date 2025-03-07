Solution of fentanyl issue lies with U.S., Wang says

China-U.S. trade relations are mutual and reciprocal, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Both sides will benefit from cooperation, but China will take firm countermeasures if the United States insists on pressuring it, Wang said at a news conference in Beijing.

Speaking about China's approach to engage with the Trump administration in the next four years, Wang said no country should expect good relations with China while it is suppressing and containing China.

Commenting on the U.S.' imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods due to the fentanyl issue, Wang said the abuse of fentanyl in the U.S. is something that must be solved by the U.S. itself.

China has provided various kinds of assistance to the U.S. to address the issue, and the U.S. should not "return good with evil", the Foreign Minister said, urging the U.S. to reflect on exactly what it has benefited from the tariff war and trade war it launched over the past years.

China and the U.S. will stay on this planet for a long time, and must therefore seek peaceful co-existence, Wang said, calling on the U.S. should view China's development in an objective and reasonable way, and conduct positive and pragmatic exchanges with China.