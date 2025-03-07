LINE

China Q&A | What can governments and private enterprises do for a more integrated world economy?

(ECNS)-- With China's key political event "two sessions" underway, policies and measures to facilitate private business development is a highlight of government work report. 

In the latest China Q&A, Doug Guthrie, Director of China Initiatives at Thunderbird School of Global Management noted that the world will be more economically integrated, so he wonders how China's government can help Chinese private enterprises facilitate the world economy. 

Jin Li, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and Chen Wei, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress both answered his question. Jin said China's government is more proactive and effective, willing to make greater efforts for economic development by creating supportive environments. Chen noted that the most important thing for private enterprises is to maintain strong confidence, and grow and strengthen themselves on their main development track. (Chen Tianhao)

