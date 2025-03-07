Wang Yi reiterates that UN makes Taiwan's status clear

The only reference to the Taiwan region in the United Nations is "Taiwan, Province of China", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said while meeting the press on Friday during the ongoing two sessions in Beijing.

"Taiwan was never a country, not in the past, and never in the future," said Wang.

Wang made the remarks responding to a narrative in a few countries that United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 is not equivalent to the one-China principle, does not make clear the sovereignty of Taiwan and does not prevent Taiwan participating in international organizations.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This is the history and the reality. Taiwan's return to China forms an important part of the post-war international order," he said.

In 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority. The document states that the General Assembly decides to restore all its rights to the People's Republic of China and to recognize the representatives of its government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN and to expel forthwith the representatives of the island the place which they unlawfully occupy at the UN and in all the organizations related to it.

Wang said the resolution completely resolves the issue of representation for all of China, including Taiwan, within the UN, definitively eliminating any possibility of creating "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan".

Seeking "Taiwan independence" is doomed to backfire, and using Taiwan to contain China will be nothing but a futile attempt, he said, adding that "China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable."

Wang said to clamor for "Taiwan independence" is to split the country, to support "Taiwan independence" is to interfere in China's internal affairs, and to connive at "Taiwan independence" is to undermine the stability of the Taiwan Strait.

He called for supporting China's complete reunification, and opposing any form of "Taiwan independence".